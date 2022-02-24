Russia-Ukraine conflict: UEFA to move Champions League final away from Saint Petersburg

UEFA is set to announce that Russia will be stripped of hosting rights for this season's Champions League final, GOAL can confirm.

The showpiece event was originally meant to take place in Saint Petersburg, at the Gazprom Arena, on May 28.

However, with Russia having invaded Ukraine, European football's governing body will move the final elsewhere.

What is the situation?

Following the news of Russia's invasion of Ukraine under orders from president Vladimir Putin, UEFA announced an extraordinary meeting will take place on Friday.

A statement reads: "Following the evolution of the situation between Russia and Ukraine in the last 24 hours, the UEFA President has decided to call an extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee for Friday 25 February at 10:00 CET, in order to evaluate the situation and take all necessary decisions.

"Further communication will be made after the meeting of the UEFA Executive Committee."

GOAL understands that UEFA has already made the decision to move the Champions League final elsewhere but will only make the news official after the meeting on Friday.

Where else could the UCL final be held?

It is not yet known where the final will be moved to, but any new venue would have to be a UEFA Category Four stadium.

Wembley, however, will not be considered to host the match, with Football League play-off finals already due to be taking place around the same time.

