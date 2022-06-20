Rudiger unveiled at Real Madrid following free transfer from Chelsea - and his shirt number has a familiar theme

The Germany international defender has linked up with Los Blancos as a free agent and is ready to start a new challenge in Spanish football

Antonio Rudiger has been officially unveiled as a Real Madrid player following his arrival at Santiago Bernabeu as a free agent.

The Germany international defender has decided to take on a new challenge with the current Liga title holders after reaching the end of his contract at Chelsea.

Real Madrid have revealed that Rudiger will be taking their No 22 shirt.

What is the significance of Rudiger's new shirt number?

His squad number follows a familiar theme for the 29-year-old centre-half, as he was previously No 2 at Chelsea.

Who else has worn No 22 shirt for Real Madrid?

Rudiger has inherited his jersey from Isco, with the four-time Champions League winner leaving as a free agent this summer.

The shirt was also donned by Argentine forward Angel Di Maria between 2010 and 2015, with the South American starring during his time in Spain.

World Cup winner Xabi Alonso wore 22 in 2009-10, while back in the late 1990s former France international Christian Karembeu had the No 22 on his back during a productive stint in Madrid.

What will Rudiger add at Real Madrid?

The German said: "Madrid have very good players, particularly in my position, but I feel safe and I'm going to add competitiveness, because that is very good for a team. It's a great challenge.

"I can promise that I will give it my all. I want to win all the titles we can. Hala Madrid and nothing more."

Rudiger added on choosing Real over their Clasico rivals Barcelona: “The first time I got in contact, not really me, my agent, was early September.

“The second time, I spoke with Mr Ancelotti, was in April. That was the most important moment. That was when I made my choice. I wanted to play for this club under him.

“There was interest from Barcelona but I told my brother, it’s Real or nothing.”

