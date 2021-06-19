Ronaldo's Portugal set unwanted Euros record after being hit for four by Germany

The reigning champions scored first in their latest outing, but were then blown away as Die Mannschaft came roaring back

Cristiano Ronaldo was on target for Portugal once again on his latest outing, but saw the reigning European champions make unwanted history in a 4-2 defeat to Germany.

An all-time great opened the scoring in Munich for the 2016 winners, but that was as good as it got for Fernando Santos' side in their second game of Euro 2020.

Germany, who were under pressure after losing their Group F opener to France, came roaring back and hit four goals without reply before Diogo Jota grabbed another consolation.

What is the record?

Portugal have built much of their success around Ronaldo in recent times, but are also renowned for their defensive solidity.

Those qualities deserted them against Germany, with gaping holes exposed in their back line.

Santos' side did themselves few favours by putting through their own net on two occasions in the first half.

They had already been saved by the offside flag on one occasion prior to that, with Robin Gosens denied.

Ronaldo fired them in front, but the record books were then re-written as Germany became the first side in Euros history to put four past the holders.

Who did the damage?

Kai Havertz starred for Germany as they produced an eye-catching display on home soil.

The Chelsea man was involved in much of the good work from Joachim Low's side, with the 22-year-old grabbing their third goal of the day.

Own goals from Ruben Dias and Raphael Guerreiro had turned the tie on its head after Ronaldo's 15th-minute opener.

Gosens completed the scoring for Germany, ensuring that Jota's second for the Portuguese counted for little.

The bigger picture

France continue to top a loaded Group F, but were held by Hungary on Saturday and only have four points to their name.

Germany are now up to second, edging Portugal into third with the final round of fixtures in the so-called 'Group of Death' set to be held on Wednesday - with Ronaldo and company taking on Les Bleus.

