'Ronaldo's next step is to recover brilliance' - Juventus boss Sarri happy with striker's recovery

The Bianconeri boss has backed his talismanic forward to find his best form again as he continues his return from a persistent knee problem

Cristiano Ronaldo will need to rediscover his spark after proving he has regained his fitness in ’ 2-2 draw with , according to head coach Maurizio Sarri

The forward and captain has been struggling with a knee problem in recent weeks, having been forced into early substitutions in various matches last month.

Having been withdrawn against and Milan ahead of November’s international break, he missed out entirely in last weekend’s clash with .

He did however return in midweek against and netted a penalty in his latest clash to earn a point at Allianz Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking afterwards, former boss Sarri revealed that he was encouraged by his talismanic star’s performance but that he still needs time to improve.

"The feeling is that he has regained strength," he told DAZN. "He is doing better in the final [moments].

"The next step will be to recover the brilliance."

Prior to Ronaldo's intervention, Juve appeared destined to pay the price for a lacklustre showing that saw Leonardo Bonucci's opener cancelled out as Sassuolo scored through Jeremie Boga and Francesco Caputo.

The second of those was a tame effort that squirmed through veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon after a rash clearance from Matthijs de Ligt.

"It was an incredible series of mistakes, from a bad back-pass to another that hit a Sassuolo player," Sarri added.

"When you aren't fully focused, a howler can happen."

Sassuolo were playing with teenage debutant Stefano Turati in goal and the 18-year-old put on a fine display in Turin.

After the game, Turati explained he had an important phone call to make.

Article continues below

"I honestly don't have the words! So many emotions, it all happened so quickly and I never expected this. It was an extraordinary sensation and an incredible day for me," he said.

"The save on Ronaldo was the most important for the game, with that free-kick, but the breakthrough for me was early on to stop their counter-attack.

"It was an honour to play against Gigi Buffon, as I used to watch him when I was growing up. I am so happy and shocked that I don’t even know what to say. The first thing I have to do now is call my mum!"