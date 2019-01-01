Ronaldo will start against Ajax, Allegri confirms
Cristiano Ronaldo is fit enough to start for Juventus in Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg against Ajax.
Head coach Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed the 34-year-old has recovered sufficiently from a thigh injury sustained while on Portugal duty last month.
Ronaldo has not played for the Serie A leaders since scoring a hat-trick in the 3-0 last-16 second-leg win over Atletico Madrid on March 12.
As a result, he's missed out on wins over Genoa, Empoli, Cagliari and AC Milan as Juventus have moved within a step of claiming the Serie A crown.
Ronaldo has made scored 19 goals in 26 league matches for the Serie A leaders while also adding four goals in seven Champions League appearances for the club.
"Cristiano has trained well with the team. He will start tomorrow night," Allegri told a news conference on Tuesday.
It was Ronaldo who propelled Juve to this stage of the competition, with his hat-trick against Atletico erasing a 2-0 first leg deficit against his long-time rivals.
The forward won three consecutive Champions Leagues as a member of Real Madrid before joining Juventus this summer, and his old club responded by crashing out of the competition against the very same Ajax team
Let's goUCL pic.twitter.com/8AQeiHcvhu— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) April 9, 2019
Allegri also confirmed that either Sami Khedira or Rodrigo Bentancur will start in midfield, with Emre Can
However, he said Germany midfielder Can is in line to be fit for the return game in Turin on April 16.
"He was in good form and I hope to have him at my disposal for the return leg," Allegri said.
In between the two legs of their Champions League quarter-final battle, Juventus will face SPAL in Serie A play with a chance to wrap up the league title.