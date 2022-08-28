Ronaldo transfer not ruled out by Ten Hag after Man Utd boss benches striker for second successive game

Erik ten Hag has not ruled out the possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo completing a move away from Manchester United before the transfer deadline.

Ronaldo did not start against Southampton

Ten Hag unsure if Ronaldo will stay

Portuguese yet to find willing suitor

WHAT HAPPENED? Cristiano Ronaldo once again started from the bench on Saturday as Manchester United registered a 1-0 win over Southampton in the Premier League - with Bruno Fernandes scoring the only goal of the game.

WHAT THEY SAID: When asked post-match if the 37-year-old had played his last game for the Red Devils, Ten Hag told reporters: "I can’t say that. We plan with him. We stick to the plan. We want him to stay. That is what I want."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since the beginning of the transfer window, Ronaldo made it clear that he wants to leave Manchester United as he wants to play in the Champions League. He joined the club's pre-season late and has started in only one out of the first four Premier League matches.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

SKY

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? Ronaldo has been linked with several top European clubs such as Atletico Madrid, Chelsea and Marseille in the ongoing window but a deal is yet to materialise. As it stands, he will be available for selection when United continue their latest Premier League campaign against Leicester City on September 1.