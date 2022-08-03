Ronaldo slammed by Ten Hag for 'unacceptable' behaviour after leaving Man Utd friendly before full-time

The Portugal forward was substituted at half-time against Rayo Vallecano, and didn't stick around for the final whistle

Erik ten Hag has slammed Cristiano Ronaldo for his "unacceptable" behaviour after seeing the striker leave Manchester United's final pre-season outing against Rayo Vallecano before the final whistle. Ronaldo returned to the Red Devils' starting XI for the clash at Old Trafford after an extended summer break, playing the first 45 minutes before being substituted for Amad Diallo.

The 37-year-old was pictured leaving the stadium before full-time, and it was subsequently reported that he was joined by Diogo Dalot and a number of other players.

What has Ten Hag said about Ronaldo leaving Man Utd's friendly early?

United officials reportedly made it clear that they had no issue with Ronaldo and Co heading home early, but Ten Hag has insisted that they did not have his permission.

When quizzed on Ronaldo's conduct, the Dutchman told Viaplay Sport: "Certainly not, that is unacceptable. For everyone.

"I told them that it's unacceptable. That we are a team, a squad. And that you should stay until the end."

