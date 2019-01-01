Ronaldo scores and assists in three straight games for second time in career

The Portuguese star is on a rare run of getting goals and assists, after pulling it off against Parma, Sassuolo and Frosinone

Cristiano Ronaldo proved his importance to Juventus once again as he scored and assisted in a match for the third time in a row on Friday.

The 34-year-old helped fire the Serie A leaders to a 3-0 win over Frosinone when he set Paulo Dybala up for the opening goal and then netted his side's third in the second half.

Having also notched goals and assists against Parma and Sassuolo in the previous two league games, he is on a rare run of form of playing the dual role of scorer and provider for the defending champions.

It is the second time in the 33-year-old's career that he has scored and set up goals in three games in a row. The last time he put such run together was in November 2014, when he was still with Real Madrid.

Ronaldo's 19th goal extends his lead at the top of the Serie A goal chart, while he now has made the joint-most assists in the league after getting his eighth of the season against Frosinone.

The 27 Serie A goals he has played a role in is an impressive 52% of his side's total in the top flight.

Article continues below

Ronaldo was not the only one showing off his consistency. Leonardo Bonucci's goal on Friday makes him one of just five defenders to have scored at least two goals in each of the last six seasons in one of Europe's top five leagues. He is in esteemed company, as Real Madrid duo Sergio Ramos and Marcelo, Barcelona's Gerard Pique and Arsenal centre-back Laurent Koscielny are the others to have done so.

After extending their lead at the top of Serie A to 14 points, Juve turn their attention to the first-leg of their Champions League last-16 tie with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

The Serie A leaders will then return to league play on February 24 when they take on Bologna.