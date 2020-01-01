Ronaldo and Scholes make Solskjaer’s dream six-a-side team of Manchester United legends

The current Red Devils boss played alongside a number of modern day greats during his career, with many having to be overlooked in his selection

manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer worked alongside a number of iconic figures in his playing days, with space found for Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs in his dream six-a-side team.

Between 1996 and 2007, the current Red Devils boss was a useful attacking option at Old Trafford. Sir Alex Ferguson snapped Solskjaer up as a rough diamond and polished him into a six-time Premier League title winner.

The Norwegian also completed United’s remarkable Treble triumph in 1999, with his dramatic injury-time strike securing a 2-1 Champions League final victory over Bayern Munich.

There were a number of legendary figures in that team, including David Beckham, Peter Schmeichel and Gary Neville. They have, however, all missed out on places in Solskjaer’s star-studded six-a-side selection.

United’s all-time leading appearance maker Giggs does get the nod, along with fellow Class of ’92 graduate Scholes. While they will bring creativity to Solskjaer’s side, Roy Keane is chosen to add bite in the middle of the pitch.

Jaap Stam, another member of the historic Treble-winning side, is asked to provide defensive steel at the back, just in front of fellow Dutchman Edwin van der Sar – who edges out Schmeichel between the sticks.

With plenty of graft and guile called upon, it comes as no surprise to see Ronaldo picked to lead the line.

The Portuguese started out as a tricky winger at United, but quickly established himself as a fearsome frontman and the five-time Ballon d’Or winner nudges established strikers such as Andy Cole, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Teddy Sheringham out of the picture.

Solskjaer was initially keen on getting himself into a team that would be full of chances and goals, but was forced to tweak those plans and drop to the bench – a role he filled on a regular basis as a super-sub for United - once it became apparent that there was no space for him.

“I’d definitely be in it,” Solskjaer told United’s official YouTube channel when asked to piece together a team made up of those he played alongside. “If it’s a six-a-side, small pitch, loads of finishing chances, no problem, I’ll be in scoring goals.

“Edwin probably, maybe David [de Gea] but maybe I can’t pick the ones I’m managing so I’d pick Edwin as the keeper.

“I’d have to have Jaap at the back. Giggsy would play with his skills. Cristiano, me, Keano and Scholsey. How many is that?”

Solskjaer will be hoping that many of those currently at his disposal will secure icon status at Old Trafford in the future, with United looking to likes of Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford to provide inspiration for a team chasing down a top-four finish when Premier League action resumes on June 17.