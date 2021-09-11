Ronaldo reflects on dream Man Utd return after two-goal debut against Newcastle

The Portuguese marked his first appearance during a second spell at Old Trafford with a deadly double in a 4-1 win for the Red Devils

Cristiano Ronaldo admits it felt "magical" to be back at Manchester United's "Theatre of Dreams", with the Portuguse enjoying a two-goal second debut for the Red Devils against Newcastle.

The Portuguese was back in a famous No.7 jersey at Old Trafford on Saturday for the first time in 12 years.

He marked the occasion in style, with efforts either side of half-time helping Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side to a comfortable 4-1 win.

What has been said?

Ronaldo has said on social media: "My return to Old Trafford was just a brief reminder of why this stadium is known as the Theatre of Dreams.

"For me, it has always been a magical place where you can achieve everything you set your mind into.

"Along with all my team-mates and with the amazing support that we always get from the stands, we face the road ahead with confidence and optimism that we’ll all be celebrating together in the end.

"Proud to be back at Man. United and playing in the Premier League once again, but above all, happy to help the team!

"Let’s go, Devils!"

