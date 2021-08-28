Ronaldo: Kerr believes return to Manchester United is PR marketing

The Portuguese makes a return to the Red Devils after ending his stay with Serie A giants Juventus

Coach Dylan Kerr believes Cristiano Ronaldo has been re-signed by Manchester United for public relations.

The Portugal forward made a sensational return to Old Trafford after 12 years, after being at Real Madrid and recently Juventus.

Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes offered the celebrated attacker to Man City after they missed out on top target Harry Kane, but City dropped out of the race on Friday. That allowed United to make a bid to bring the 36-year-old back to Old Trafford, where he starred between 2003 and 2009. It is understood the deal which has been agreed is for an initial £13 million (€15m/$18m) with add-ons of up to £7m (€8m/$9m).

Why is Kerr critical of the move?

Is Ronaldo's move a good one for him and the former Premier League champions?

"That is a good, million-dollar question; not for me, it is not," Kerr told Goal.

"The signing is a PR marketing decision, but it is the world we live in. For example, is [Jack] Grealish worth £100 million? Is [Harry] Kane worth £160 million? Is Messi worth it?

"It is about public image, on what clubs value the respective player. Again, what is Ronaldo's motive? What is Manchester United's motive? But the fans are enamored he is back."

'Ole has a bigger issue'

The former Sheffield Wednesday defender believes football has lost its identity. He has further stated the Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a massive issue on where the former Real Madrid man will play.

"Honestly, we have lost identity in football. But I guess the football world is happy now. However, Solskjaer has now a bigger issue to where he fits In."

Meanwhile, Nigeria legend Henry Nwosu has described Ronaldo’s imminent return to Manchester United as an "unfortunate" move for him and Juventus.

"It's so unfortunate for Ronaldo, it's unfortunate for Juventus," Nwosu told Goal.

"I don't think going back to Manchester United is the right thing at the moment because they are not doing really well. I didn't expect that move, he should have stayed with Juventus and see if they can win something again.

"Ronaldo is someone I love as a player and as a person but I'm not happy with the decision he has taken. All the same, he has his personal reasons for returning to England, let's see how it goes."