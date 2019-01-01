Ronaldo granted Juventus rest on the back of Champions League hat-trick heroics

The Portuguese superstar will play no part for the Bianconeri in a Serie A clash with Genoa on Sunday as he gets the chance to recharge his batteries

coach Massimiliano Allegri has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo will play no part in a meeting with on Sunday as he is awarded a well-earned break.

The Bianconeri boss has said: “Cristiano needed to rest and therefore he will not come to Genoa.”

More to follow…