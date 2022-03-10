Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has said that he is working hard on a recovery from injury after his absence from the Manchester derby had caused some controversy.

GOAL confirmed the Portugal captain would not be in the squad for the clash that United ultimately lost 4-1, with questions having been raised over whether he was actually injured.

Head coach Ralf Rangnick had explained that Ronaldo was struggling with a hip flexor issue, but some were unconvinced by the German's official line.

What was said?

Indeed, former Red Devil Roy Keane expressed his scepticism before the match, telling Sky Sports: “We talk about Ronaldo being some sort of machine, he's very rarely injured and then every now and again he comes out with something like that and says hip flexor.

“It doesn’t add up to me.”

Ronaldo's sister then caused further controversy by liking an Instagram post that claimed the attacker was not injured or ill but actually 100 per cent fit, amid rumours that he had flown to Portugal on his private jet.

Working on recovery

It now appears that Rangnick was telling the truth the whole time, however, with Ronaldo having posted an image of himself training in full United gear.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner wrote: “Hard work towards a strong recovery. Eager to get back on the pitch and help the team.”

The bigger picture

United's main goal this season is to finish in the top four of the Premier League, with the Old Trafford outfit currently sitting in fifth, one point behind Arsenal who have three games in hand.

Next up for United is a visit from in-form Tottenham on Saturday, with Spurs having nine goals across their previous two top-flight matches.

