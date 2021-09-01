The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who returned to Manchester United from Juventus in the summer transfer window, has made more history for his country

Cristiano Ronaldo broke the all-time men's international scoring record by netting Portugal's opener in their World Cup qualifying clash with the Republic of Ireland.

Ronaldo showed off his fabled scoring instincts as he netted in the 89th minute to tie the score at 1-1 at Estadio Algarve, making history in the process. He would add a stoppage-time winner for good measure as Portugal defeated the visitors 2-1.

The 36-year-old has now scored 111 international goals, becoming the most prolific player to ever grace men's international football.

The history-making goal

Ronaldo's big moment came in the 89th minute, with the Portugal star already squandering a chance earlier in the game.

The newly signed Manchester United star had a chance to seal the record from the spot in the first half, but was denied by 19-year-old goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu.

His big moment couldn't be held off forever, though, as Ronaldo scored a header from a Goncalo Guedes assist in the 89th minute.

Then, in the sixth minute of stoppage time, Ronaldo added a winner with another header, sealing a 2-1 win for Portugal in the process.

Record-breaking Ronaldo

Ronaldo equalled Ali Daei's record of 109 international goals after scoring twice in Portugal's 2-2 draw against France in the Euro 2020 group stages earlier this summer, and has now surpassed the Iran legend.

The Juventus superstar moved two ahead of German great Miroslav Klose as the highest-scoring player in European Championship and World Cup competition (21) after netting that brace, and recorded his 110th and 111th strikes against the Republic of Ireland in his 180th game for his country.

Ronaldo is also the outright top scorer in Euros history on 14, and he is the only player to ever play and score in five consecutive appearances at the tournament.

Ronaldo's overall career record

Ronaldo's staggering exploits in the final third for Portugal have helped cement his standing as one of the greatest players of his generation.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has also won two trophies with his country, including Euro 2016, but his achievements at club level are arguably even more impressive.

Ronaldo has scored 674 goals in 894 games across spells at Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus, and has yet to show any signs of slowing down despite advancing towards his late 30s.

The Portuguese striker has lifted 30 club trophies, including seven league titles and five Champions League crowns, with a Suppercoppa Italiana and Coppa Italia double capping off his last campaign in Italy with the Bianconeri.

He shocked the football world by sealing a surprise return to United on deadline day, bringing to an end his three-year stay at Juve, and will be expected to continue to deliver the goods in the final third at Old Trafford over the course of his two-year contract.

