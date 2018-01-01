Live Scores
African All Stars

Romain Saiss opens Premier League goal account as Wolves hold Fulham

Comments()
Getty Images
The Morocco international helped Nuno Espirito Santo’s men from conceding a second straight defeat with his maiden effort in the English top-flight

Romain Saiss scored his first Premier League goal in Wolverhampton Wanderers’ 1-1 draw against Fulham.

The Moroccan midfielder struck late to cancel out Ryan Sessegnon’s opener as the visitors avoided a second consecutive loss.

The 28-year-old fired Wolves levelled with his effort five minutes from regular time to ensure that both teams share the spoils at the Craven Cottage.

Editors' Picks

Saiss, on his eighth English top-flight appearance, was in action for the entire duration of the game but was shown a yellow card in the 44th minute.

Article continues below

He was also on target in last year’s Boxing Day when Millwall held Wolverhampton Wanderers to a 2-2 draw.

The midfielder will hope to build on the goalscoring form when the Molineux Stadium outfit visit Tottenham Hotspur for Saturday's league fixture.

Next article:
Emery's tinkering fails as Arsenal hand Brighton late Christmas present
Next article:
Six-point Premier League lead 'means nothing' to Liverpool - Klopp
Next article:
Spurs fans can dream of Premier League glory - Pochettino
Next article:
Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Arsenal 1: Locadia earns Seagulls a point
Next article:
'He's happy now' - Solskjaer hints at change in Pogba after match-winning showing
Close