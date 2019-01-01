Roma vs Porto: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Roma play host to Porto at the Stadio Olimpico as both teams aim for the quarter-finals of the Champions League.
The Italian side, who lied sixth in Serie A, qualified by winning three matches in Group G, in which they finished second to Real Madrid but ahead of Czech outfit Viktoria Plzen and CSKA Moscow.
Meanwhile, the Portuguese champions topped Group D, seeing off Schalke into second, Galatasaray into third and Lokomotiv Moscow in fourth.
Both see this as a winnable tie, but who will prevail?
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In the United States (US), the game will be shown on Galavision. It can be streamed via B/R Live or Univision NOW.
In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched on BT Sport 3. It can be streamed on BT Sport Live.
Squads & Team News
Roma starting XI: Mirante; Florenzi, Manolas, Fazio, Kolarov; Cristante, De Rossi, Pellegrini; Zaniolo, Dzeko, El Shaarawy.
Porto starting XI: Casillas, Militão, Felipe, Pepe, Alex Telles, Danilo, Herrera, Otávio, Fernando Andrade, Soares, Brahimi.
Betting & Match Odds
Roma are 1/1 favourites to take an advantage into the second leg at Bet365. Porto can be backed at 3/1, while a draw is 13/5.
Match Preview
Roma were one of the stories of the Champions League last season as they caused a sensation by defeating Barcelona en route to the semi-finals of the competition, where they were ultimately edged by Liverpool, and the Italian side are of the belief that they can replicate that sensational run.
So far, the draw has been kind to them, with a manageable group followed by a tie against Porto, but while Ivan Marcano is bullish about his side’s prospects, he is not taking anything for granted against the Portuguese.
“I believe we can repeat our exploits in the Champions League last season. It will be difficult, but we'll try. Porto are the first step,” the defender, who moved to the Italian capital from Tuesday’s opponents in the summer, said.
“Some fans may consider Porto to be the weakest out of the teams remaining, but they are a great side. They showed that in the group stage by claiming top spot and going unbeaten.”
Porto boss Sergio Conceicao was once a player with Lazio, but unlike Marcano he is cool over the prospect of this tie.
“There are no special feelings on my part. The only feeling for me is being able to wear the Porto badge on my chest,” he said.
“It thrills me to be able to return to Rome and relive the unique moments I shared with the Lazio fans, but right now I’m only thinking about this game.”
The coach did, however, answer Francesco Totti, who claimed that Roma had received a “lucky draw”.
“Maybe he doesn’t like me because I won here six times in a row…” the Portuguese quipped.
Certainly, if he can inspire Porto to another victory, he would even less endear himself to the Giallorossi faithful.