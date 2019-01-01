Roma hammer Kevin-Prince Boateng's Fiorentina at home

The Ghanaian forward's contribution was not enough to save the Violets from suffering their eighth defeat in the Serie A this season

Kevin-Prince Boateng was in action as bowed to a 4-1 home loss against on Friday night.

The 32-year-old who last scored a goal in August, could not end his 11-game goal drought in front of the home fans in Florence.

Milan Badelj's first-half strike stood as a consolation for Fiorentina as goals from Edin Dzeko, Aleksandar Kolarov, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Nicolo Zaniolo sealed maximum points for the visitors at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

Boateng featured for 66 minutes before he was replaced by Pedro while 's Rachid Ghezzal was an unused substitute.

For Roma, Guinea's Amadou Diawara was on parade for the full duration and he put in a decent shift in the middle of the park as Paulo Fonseca's men climbed to fourth in the Serie A log.

Meanwhile, Fiorentina dropped to 14th in the league table after picking up 17 points from 17 matches so far, leaving them four points adrift of the drop zone.

Next up for the Violets is a trip to for their next league match after Christmas break on January 6.