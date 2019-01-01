'Rodrygo. Vini. Lucas. Bale. In that order' - Welshman jeered on Real Madrid return

The attacker wasn't given the warmest of welcomes back at the Santiago Bernabeu

Gareth Bale has been made to pay for his actions over the international break as he was jeered during a cameo appearance in Real Madrid's 3-1 win over Real Sociedad.

Despite missing a number of matches for Los Blancos due to fitness, Bale was able to play in both of ' qualifiers over the international break.

Following his nation's vital 2-0 win over Hungary on Tuesday, he was pictured celebrating with a banner that mocked media accusations that he prioritises Wales and golf over .

While his agent was quick to suggest the incident wasn't anything to worry about, Real fans let their feelings known on Saturday.

Having started the game on the bench, Bale was introduced for Rodrygo in the 67th minute to a wave of whistles and jeers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

That reception continued every time the Welshman got on the ball with a sign reading 'Rodrygo. Vini. Lucas. Bale. In that order' also spotted in the crowd.

Bale's relationship with Real's fans has become increasingly frosty with his recent actions on international duty seemingly only adding fuel to the fire.

Speaking after the match, Zinedine Zidane stressed fan support is necessary for both the club and Bale himself.

"Gareth needs the fans," Zidane said. "It's not that I understand or not [the jeers], we need our fans and Gareth too, like everyone else. Then, this can happen.

"I can't tell you that it is unfair or not, everyone can say what they want. The important thing is what we do, what we need is our fans. I don't control them, neither I nor anyone, nor Gareth.

"We want the fans, like after the goal, to respond well.

"But this has happened to the best, now it happens to Gareth. He has entered very well and in the end what we need is to our fans, with us. It will not affect him, they are players.

Article continues below

"It happens and it will happen to many others, they have to keep working."

While Real's win has been overshadowed by Bale's reception, their victory sees them stay second in - trailing league leaders only on goal difference.

Zidane's side will next face in the on Tuesday having lost the reverse fixture 3-0.