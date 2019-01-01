‘Rodri makes Man City more complete’ – Bernardo Silva welcomes addition of Fernandinho cover

The Premier League champions broke their transfer record to sign a Spain international from Atletico Madrid, much to the delight of a new colleague

Bernardo Silva has welcomed the €70 million (£63m/$79m) arrival of Rodri at , with the club’s record signing tipped to make Pep Guardiola’s squad “more complete”.

The Blues were already close to faultless in the eyes of many, with an historic domestic treble completed in 2018-19.

They have, however, determined that there was space for further reinforcements within their ranks.

Spain international Rodri has been acquired as another ball-playing option for the middle of the park, with the intention being that he will be a long-term successor to Fernandinho in the holding role.

Silva is pleased to see City bringing in even more top talent, with the latest new arrival being tipped to make an immediate impact.

The Portuguese forward told the club’s official website of Rodri: “He’s only just arrived but I hope he can improve our squad.

“He had a fantastic season with Atletico and it’s good to have a player in that position that we lacked. Fernandinho was the only one and then [Ilkay] Gundogan was fantastic when he played there.

“It’s good to have a more complete squad and I hope he can improve us even more.”

Rodri has been eased into the City fold during their pre-season programme.

Silva is also back at Guardiola’s disposal, having helped to glory early in the summer, and is looking to step up his preparations for the 2019-20 campaign.

When quizzed on whether he feels back to full match sharpness, he added: “Not yet.

“We just arrived a week ago, but I will try to get back to my best.

“But it’s normal – each pre-season it takes two, three weeks, depending on the season, but I am working hard to try and get back to my best and that’s what I will try to do.”

City have another friendly against Yokohama FM to take in before then facing in the Community Shield on August 4 and West Ham on the opening day of the new Premier League season.