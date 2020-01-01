Robson sees shades of Scholes in Fernandes, with Man Utd acquiring a ‘top player’

The legendary former Red Devils captain has likened a Portuguese playmaker acquired in January to an iconic academy graduate at Old Trafford

legend Bryan Robson claims to see shades of Paul Scholes in Bruno Fernandes, with the Red Devils having acquired a “top player” in the international.

After a protracted transfer saga, Old Trafford welcomed the highly-rated playmaker through the doors in January.

A €55 million (£47m/$60m) fee was required to secure Fernandes’ signature, but that is looking like money well spent.

An immediate impact has been made by the talented new boy, with plaudits and prestigious individual prizes raining down on him.

Robson forms part of Fernandes’ growing fan base and has likened him to former England international Scholes, who stepped out of United’s academy system to take in 718 appearances for the club and land countless major honurs.

Ex-Red Devils captain Robson told MUTV of the mark the 25-year-old has made in a short period of time: "I think it’s been a terrific impact and the first signs are he looks like a top player.

"He is always on the move, always wanting the ball, has got a great touch and makes double movements, a bit like Scholesy used to do.

"It’s where you go one way and come back and you’ve got a couple of yards of space, so he can get on the ball in that way.

"His energy levels and pace looks really good and he has showed he can hit a pass and score goals. So the initial period where he’s been at the club looks great. Great signs.

"I’ve already seen him around the training camp and he gets on really well with the boys, seeing as he’s only been here a couple of months.

"What I do like to see when he’s on the pitch is, even though he’s a forward-minded player, he’s already swivelling and looking on his shoulder, demanding of his team-mates."

Robson added: "I think it helps that he was captain at . I just think it’s something that is naturally in you.

"Bruno looks as though he has got that natural leadership quality, where he demands from his team-mates and that’s good.

"I can see it in Harry Maguire, since he was made captain, it’s coming out in him and he’s organising the people around him.

"I think Victor Lindelof is another one who is improving on that side and they’re organising the people around them. For Bruno, being an attack-minded player, to be doing that is a great attribute for the team as well as the ability he has got."

Fernandes took in nine appearances for United before competitive football shut down amid the coronavirus outbreak, registering three goals and four assists.