Robertson salutes Mane's 'unbelievable skill' as Liverpool turn their attention to Everton

The Reds crushed Watford in their most recent outing, with their Senegalese forward starring in that contest, and a derby date is next on the agenda

Andrew Robertson has saluted the “unbelievable skill” of Sadio Mane after seeing the forward net a stunning backheel against which has helped to raise confidence heading into a derby date with .

The Reds knew they had little margin for error heading into a midweek contest with the Hornets at Anfield.

Victory was imperative in an ongoing title battle, and Jurgen Klopp’s side preserved their impressive home record against a favoured opponent as they eased to a 5-0 win.

Sane set them on their way to a comprehensive success, with his second of the evening seeing him divert the ball past Ben Foster despite facing towards his own goal.

Robertson said of that flash of brilliance in a fixture with plenty riding on it: "It was a fantastic finish. To have that awareness to take the touch and, with your back to play, back-heel it over the keeper, it was unbelievable skill.

"Him playing through at nine was a bit different for us and probably caught Watford by surprise in the first 10 minutes.

"I thought he did it unbelievably well."

The pressure is set to be ramped up again for Liverpool after taking four points from testing encounters with and Watford.

A short trip to Merseyside rivals is next on the agenda, with Robertson claiming that morale is high heading into another must-win encounter on Sunday.

The international full-back added: "You play your two biggest rivals, in terms of the fans and things, Manchester United and Everton - then of course it is a big week, with Watford in between.

"Watford are flying just now and we have beaten a good side tonight. We got a point at United and now hopefully go into the Everton game full of confidence.

Article continues below

"We know how hard that game is going to be, especially at Goodison Park. We need to be at our best.

"If we play something like we did tonight, I am sure we will give them a good game."

As things stand, with 10 games to go, Liverpool hold a one-point lead over defending champions Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.