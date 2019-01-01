Mancini confident of leading Italy into a new era

Italy have won both of their Euro 2020 qualifiers under Roberto Mancini so far, and the Azzurri coach insists his side's future is bright

coach Roberto Mancini is confident his team can replicate the likes of and and usher in a new era heading into .

The Italians failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup last summer, but have enjoyed a strong start to Euro 2020 qualification under Mancini, winning both of their opening games against Finland and Lichtenstein.

Their qualification campaign continues against Greece on June 8, before Italy host -Herzegovina three days later.

Former and boss Mancini believes his side can rebuild in a similar way to how Spain, World Cup winners in 2010, and current world champions France have done previously.

"If we do good work, if we play attacking football that is entertaining and gratifying, then results are possible," Mancini toldLa Stampanewspaper.

"We are Italy, we can be like France and Spain in opening up a new era. It's a good moment in our football.

"If we were to face France now, they’d beat us, but we’ll be able to have our say once Euro 2020 comes around.

"My idea was originally to target success in the 2022 World Cup, but now we can challenge for Euro 2020."

Mancini has introduced a number of emerging talents into Italy's squad since taking over in May last year, and though he acknowledged inexperience could prove to be a problem, he has no concerns over throwing youngsters such as Moise Kean and star Nicolo Zaniolo in at the deep end.

"We have some real young talents coming through," Mancini added.

"Kean is only 19 years old, so it's up to him, but he can become an extraordinary striker. I sometimes use him on the wing, but if he does what he needs to, then he’ll be a centre-forward.

"Then there are Sandro Tonali, Nicolo Barella, Gianluca Mancini and Zaniolo. They look pretty talented to me and also physically strong, so we can have our say.

"There is the issue of experience, because in my day, we'd reach their age and already have three years of football under our belts.

"On the other hand, it's refreshing to see their reactions and naivety."