Roberto Firmino - Liverpool's unsung hero - is the glue that holds Klopp's attack together

The Brazilian forward is irreplaceable in Jurgen Klopp's system...

'It's scary how much it improves when he comes on the pitch,’ said former Premier League star Jermaine Jenas when speaking about forward Roberto Firmino.

In fact, his teammate Trent Alexander Arnold went on to reveal, “He’s one of the best if not the best number 9 in the world. We wouldn’t swap him for any other player, he’s everything to us.”

Beyond the adulation, there’s simply little ground to refute that Roberto Firmino and not Mohammed Salah, Sadio Mane or Virgil Van Dijk, is Liverpool’s battement de Coeur.

Bought for a little under 30 million pounds, the Brazilian has matured fashionably into Jurgen Klopp’s vision of a modern-day number nine. An unfettered workhorse, Firmino has taken to the German coach’s philosophy like a duck to water.

Firmino has directly assisted or scored 14 goals for the Reds this season, more than his celebrated attacking partners. In August this season, the 28 year-old became the first-ever Brazilian to score 50 goals in the Premier League era.

But the former attacker’s armoury of attack expands to so much more than his propensity in front of the opposition’s goal.

For the best part of three seasons now, the Brazilian forward has run himself into the ground when the ball is with the opponent. This is perhaps why he has one of the best ball recoveries in the league.

With such high pressing and an accompanying work rate, it’s no wonder that Firmino regularly wins possession of the ball more times than any other forward in the final third of the opposition.

His interceptions and tackles together are perhaps reflective of the efforts of a defensive midfielder, ala N’Golo Kante, making him possibly the most complete forward in the league.

Besides his immense industry, the Maceio-born forward is also gifted with gilt-edge chance creation. He’s consistently bettered far more established strikers with his consistent flow of opportunities for his attacking partners.

Since the 2017/18 season, he’s recorded an impressive 33 assists in all competitions, while he’s already matched his tally from last season with his efforts this time around. With his crisp passing in the final third, it’s also easy to dawdle on how effective an attacker he’s become.

As he stood beaming with his Liverpool Player Of The Month (POTM) trophy or September, Firmino had the aura of a man who still knows the lengths to which he can improve, but was soaking in the adulation.

One can continue to hope that praise in his adopted league will spur his underrated recognition forward – that of one of the world’s most potent team attackers.

