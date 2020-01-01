RM1 million and RM500k for Super League and Premier League teams for 2020 season

The 24 teams in the Super League and Premier League will get their grants from MFL as early as next week.

Malaysian Football League (MFL) has revealed the sums that will be paid to the teams from sponsorship deals for the 2020 season, RM 1 million to the teams and RM500k for the Premier League sides.

While the value has decreased from the previous RM3 million for Super League teams and RM1 million for Premier League teams, teams will be paid much earlier than they did last season.

"Based on the total sum that MFL has managed to raise through sponsorship thus far, there will be RM18 million that will be made available to all the partners.

"So that is RM1 million to the teams in CIMB Super League and RM500,000 to the teams in the Premier League. All partners are aware of this distribution during today's briefing session.

"They all understand that the distribution is based on the income of MFL for the year, based on the agreement signed between the partners," said Dato' Ghani Ab Hassan the new CEO of MFL.

Thus far MFL have secured Telekom Malaysia and CIMB Bank as the sponsors, the former for broadcast while the latter the title sponsors for Super League.

With the distribution based on 75% of MFL earning through those deals, that means the combination of the sum from TM and CIMB are approximately RM24 million.

There are still probably means for additional money to be given out by MFL what with the availability of title sponsors for Premier League and yet to be determined.

