Riyad Mahrez wins FA Cup with Manchester City

The Algeria international scooped his third trophy with Pep Guardiola’s men at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday

Riyad Mahrez has won the with following their 6-0 demolition of in the final.

Raheem Sterling’s hat-trick and strikes from Gabriel Jesus, Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva gave City a comfortable victory against the Hornets.

The FA Cup title is their fourth trophy this season after clinching the Premier League for the second successive time, the League Cup and the Community Shield.

Mahrez was handed his fifth start in the competition by Pep Guardiola and delivered a decent performance before he was replaced by De Bruyne in the 55th minute.

The 28-year-old winger, who joined the Citizens at the start of last season, scored 12 goals and provided four assists in 44 appearances across all competitions.

Article continues below

He will be expected to play a key role for in the 2019 in , which starts on June 21.

The Desert Warriors are drawn in Group C along with , and .