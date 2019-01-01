Richarlison explains Messi-evoking shirt celebration in Everton's win over Lincoln
Richarlison caused a stir on social media on Wednesday night by evoking memories of Lionel Messi's shirt-holding celebration after scoring a last winner in El Clasico in 2017.
Everton went into their Wednesday night Carabao Cup clash in Lincoln City as strong favourites, despite Marco Silva's side's mediocre start to the 2019-20 Premier League campaign, but the Toffees made hard work of it.
After Lincoln took a shock lead, goals from Lucas Digne, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Alex Iwobi put Everton in control - but it took an 88th-minute goal from Richarlison to seal the 4-2 win.
The Brazilian forward opted to go for an iconic celebration to mark the occasion, imitating the famous moment that Messi held his name and shirt number up to the Santiago Bernabeu crowd.
Although it's not the first time Richarlison has done that celebration, Everton's No.7 was targeted for mocking on social media for utilising an iconic moment in what should have otherwise been a routine win - especially given that his shirt number was facing himself rather than the crowd.
Richarlison booked for taking his shirt off, Jordan Pickford booked for legging it to the other end for a straightener and Luis Boa Morte booked for some unknown reason. The Carabao Cup is back, baby.— Sam Carroll (@SamCarroll0) August 28, 2019
Richarlison channeling Messi.— FPL SW⚽️T (@FPLSWOT) August 28, 2019
Richarlison has really just shushed and then took his shirt off and done the Messi celebration against Lincoln.— Adam. (@AdamFulwell_) August 28, 2019
Richarlison there taking his top off away to Lincoln in the Carabao Cup second round. Everton Football Club— Fin Shelbourne (@ShelbourneFin) August 28, 2019
Richarlison after scoring the 9th vs Exeter in the FA Cup pic.twitter.com/AneZe7NjFR— smart those jeans (@EFC_Dan) August 28, 2019
Richarlison pointing at the badge here. He once said how he’d play for the badge on the front so we remember the name on the back. This is how he’s always celebrated when doing stuff like that, that’s just how sound he is. https://t.co/aU50wX3u18— Dogs Of War (@EvertonFutbol) August 28, 2019
But Richarlison explained his celebration on Thursday, tweeting: "Play for the name on the front of the shirt and they'll remember the name on the back."
Play for the name on the front of the shirt and they'll remember the name on the back 🙏🏽⭐️ pic.twitter.com/7ghavaUwJz— Richarlison Andrade (@richarlison97) August 29, 2019
Everton face Wolves on Sunday as they look to return to winning ways in the Premier League too following last Friday's defeat to newly promoted Aston Villa.