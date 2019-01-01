Ribery calls out FIFA 20 for his player's poor graphics

The French star is far from impressed by how he looks in EA Sports' new game after playing it with his kids

Former winger Franck Ribery has questioned his player's graphics in FIFA 20 as he called out EA Sports on social media.

The current attacker was playing the new game with his children and was shocked to discover what he looks like.

Playing in the this season, Ribery's character model clearly wasn't given much attention with the player taking to Twitter to poke fun at the poor graphics.

"Played FIFA 20 with my kids not long ago," Ribery wrote. "Hey EA Sports...who is this guy?"

— Franck Ribéry (@FranckRibery) October 17, 2019

Sensing their opportunity, FIFA's rivals PES were quick to chime in and pointed the 36-year-old in the direction of his much better graphics on their latest game.

— eFootball PES (@officialpes) October 17, 2019

A key reason behind the difference in graphics is the fact PES 2020 claimed an official licence to Serie A this year and the exclusive rights to - who are known as Piemonte Calcio in FIFA 20 as a result.

With that licence and a lack of rights in other leagues, Konami would've likely been able to spend more time on ensuring the likes of Ribery look more realistic than EA's version.

Ribery's move to the Serie A has been a real-world success so far with the French attacker scoring twice and adding one assist across seven appearances for Fiorentina.

His decision to move to wasn't a straight forward one with Ribery recently revealing interest from after parting ways with Bayern.

"I had other contacts, in England and also in Italy, but there was a spark with the Fiorentina executives," Ribery told Corriere della Serra.

"When I agreed to come to Florence I couldn't know that it would be love at first sight, but that's how it has been since the evening of the presentation. That night was special and I will always carry it with me.

Article continues below

"Speaking with [sporting director Daniele] Prade and [consultant Joe] Barone, even with coach Montella, I felt warmth and confidence in me.

"So my wife told me: 'In my opinion you will go to Fiorentina'. I looked at her and replied: 'Maybe you're right'. Two weeks later, we were here and she says: 'See? Look where we are'. She was right.

"I also talked a lot with Luca Toni who told me about the fans and the club. I am really very happy to have come to Florence."