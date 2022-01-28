Reyna will be like a 'new signing' as Dortmund reveal what position USMNT star might play

Gio Reyna is free from injury again at Borussia Dortmund, with the United States international being tipped to be “like a new signing” for the Bundesliga outfit as he prepares to step back into the fold.

The highly-rated 19-year-old midfielder has been out of action since picking up a hamstring problem while away with his country on World Cup qualifying duty in September 2021.

He has sat out 25 games for BVB, as they look to keep themselves in the hunt for major silverware, but is back in full training and could make a welcome return to action in a home date with Bayer Leverkusen on February 6.

With Reyna coming back into contention for Marco Rose’s side, Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc told Ruhr Nachrichten of the impact the talented teenager could make: “Gio is almost like a new signing for the second half of the season.

“He had an excellent start to the season in the summer and unfortunately we missed him for a long time. We hope that he now tolerates the strain in training well.”

Dortmund have fared admirably in Reyna’s absence, although they did slip out of the Champions League at the group stage and sit six points adrift of Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga title race.

The USMNT star will be eager to make an immediate impact upon his return, having registered two goals through five appearances earlier in the campaign.

Rose must decide where best to utilise the youngster’s obvious ability, with Zorc expecting Reyna to fill a playmaking post.

He added on where the creative influence will fit into the Dortmund side: “In 4-3-3 he has already played very well.

“He can help us in midfield as an eight and also on the wing, although he's not a classic winger and tends to move into the centre from there.

“He is characterised by his very fine sense of which spaces he has to move into and where he can turn up between the opposing lines. The further up the field he plays, the more dangerous he becomes.”

