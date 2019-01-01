Returning Ibrahimovic puts in star showing in Galaxy win

Returning from suspension, the striker scored and provided an assist in his side's win over Sporting Kansas City

Zlatan Ibrahimovic starred for the on his return from suspension, while Josef Martinez netted a brace for in on Wednesday.

Ibrahimovic scored and provided an assist as the Galaxy returned to second in the Western Conference courtesy of a 2-0 win over Kansas City.

The Swedish star headed a cross into the path of Favio Alvarez to nod in the opener in the 55th minute.

Ibrahimovic, returning from a two-game suspension, sealed the win late on, volleying in an Uriel Antuna cross for his 10th goal of the season.

The Galaxy are six points adrift of , while Sporting sits 11th in the Western Conference, having struggled with injuries in the early part of the season.

snapped a two-game losing streak thanks to a 3-0 victory at home to .

Franco Escobar's fine 23rd-minute finish put Atlanta ahead, but the Five Stripes had to wait until late on to wrap up their victory.

Martinez scored twice in additional time to take his tally to eight MLS goals this campaign.

Atlanta is fourth in the Eastern Conference, where the top two in and the dropped points.

Wayne Rooney provided an assist but United were held to a thrilling 3-3 draw at home to .

Game. ON.



Wayne Rooney feeds Segura who pulls one back for @dcunited. #DCvCHI pic.twitter.com/LDLpKeglbS — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 30, 2019

Philadelphia, meanwhile, played out a 1-1 draw against the struggling .

However, the made no mistake, edging 2-1 in Quebec. The Impact sit third in the Eastern Conference with 24 points from 16 matches played.

MLS returns to action on Friday with Vancouver hosting , with a full round of matches to follow on the weekend.