Resurgent Kuching book historic Malaysia Cup spot after fourth straight win

Malaysia Premier League debutants Kuching have secured qualification to the Malaysia Cup for the first time ever, after a fourth straight league win.

Their 2-1 matchday 10 win over JDT II at home on Sunday only confirmed that they will finish the league campaign no lower than the eighth spot, but it was good enough to place them in the top five of non-reserve team outfits in the standings, and a place in the post-season competition.

SEJARAH TERCIPTA! Kuching FA ke Piala Malaysia 2020! Terima kasih Kuching FA! Terima kasih pemain! Terima kasih... Posted by Kuching City FC on Sunday, 4 October 2020

It was a stupendous achievement that was won on the back of a sterling run by the East Malaysia side. Before the Covid-19 lockdown, they had recorded only three defeats and one draw. Just before the league resumed in late August, pandemic concerns hampered their preparations and ability to schedule friendly matches, leading to two more league defeats later.

But the Cats recovered soon, producing back to back wins against Sarawak United (2-1), Kelantan (2-0), Negeri Sembilan (4-2), and most recently JDT II, which was sufficient to secure them a Malaysia Cup spot in the truncated league season.

After their Sunday win, a jubilant Kuching assistant head coach Nurfaizal Patrick Abdullah spoke of the recipe for their achievement.

"I am so proud. Thanks to the players who worked hard and stayed disciplined in defending and attacking. Even after JDT II equalised, our players kept their heads up to keep attacking, before Yuta Suzuki found the winning goal soon after.

"Kuching FA are a team that work together from the management to the squad, and we constantly advise each other,. Every coach dreams of such an achievement, especially for league newcomers such as us, and we could only do it working together as a family. The management, staff and squad have all played a part in this success.

"We've gone up against big names such as Negeri Sembilan and JDT. The only we way we could have done this is by working hard; if other teams train twice, then we have to train three times, just as an example. And football is a physical and emotional game; we've succeeded by managing these two aspects," said the trainer of the club that will be known as Kuching City FC next season.