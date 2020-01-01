'Restart from scratch if we cannot finish the Premier League' - Liverpool shouldn't be handed title, says Cole

A former Red does not think it would be fair for the top-flight crown to arrive at Anfield prematurely, as the Covid-19 crisis rages on

If the current season cannot be completed due to the coronavirus outbreak, then the campaign should be restarted from the beginning, according to Joe Cole, who does not believe should be handed the title.

Liverpool boast a 25-point lead over reigning Premier League champions at the moment, having won 27 of their 29 fixtures to date.

The domestic crown which has eluded the Reds for 30 years looked destined to end up in their trophy cabinet come May, before the season was postponed indefinitely amid the ongoing fight against Covid-19.

All English football fixtures have been postponed until the end of April at the earliest, with government officials advising citizens to remain in their homes and practise social distancing in order to contain the spread of the illness.

It has been suggested that Liverpool should be named as champions if the season be abandoned completely, but Cole believes such a scenario would stir up too much controversy.

“Obviously we need to finish the season as soon as we can, if we’re allowed to. That would be ideal,” the former Reds midfielder told the Daily Star.

“If we can’t finish the season, and it’s getting close to the following season, the only situation which I think is fair is to just restart it.

“Everyone’s tribal. Everyone wants what’s best for their clubs. But unless you do a blanket thing for everyone, it’s going to have knock-on effects.

“In my opinion, that’s the only solution. Restart from scratch if we cannot finish the league.”

Cole went on to express his belief that public safety must come above football in these uncertain times, adding: “I’m sure there are more intelligent people than me coming up with solutions but we’re in a situation as a country where we have to stick together.

“Everyone in the football world needs to understand that as well. Finishing a 100 metre race at 70 metres leaves a lot of arguments.

“We’ve seen so many times in sport - it throws up so many surprises, doesn’t it? You can never be sure what’s going to happen.

“We’re in a situation where people have to be selfless in their lives and in football we need to lead the way.

“It’s going to benefit some clubs and others are going to be very upset but bigger things than football are at stake. It’s people’s lives and livelihoods.”