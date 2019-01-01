Reims vs PSG: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

PSG have the title all wrapped up going into their final fixture, while Reims can grab seventh if results elsewhere this weekend work in their favour

PSG will travel to for their last match of the season on Friday, and will be looking to put the exclamation mark on their league campaign by finishing with a win after already clinching the title.

Reims, on the other hand, will be going all out in the hope that they can pinch seventh, but will need Nice and to slip up in order to get there.

Game Reims vs PSG Date Friday, May 24 Time 8:05pm BST / 3:05pm ET Stream (US Only) fuboTV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream beIN SPORTS fuboTV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on TV on BT Sport, and streamed via the BT Sport app.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport BT Sport

Squads & Team News

Position Reims squad Goalkeepers Mendy, Lemaitre Defenders Abdelhamid, Baba, Disasi, Fontaine Midfielders Cafaro, Chavalerin, Dingome, Doumbia, Kamara, Martin, Mbemba, Romao, Zeneli. Forwards Ojo, Dia, Oudin

David Guion will have to deal with Moreto Cassama (ankle), Johann Carrasso (hip), Virgile Pinson (shoulder) being out with injuries, while Bjorn Engels and Hyun-Jun Suk are left out to rest. Thomas Foket is suspended.

Possible Reims starting XI: Mendy, Baba, Abdelhamid, Disasi, Fontaine, Doumbia, Dingome, Cafaro, Chavalerin, Romao, Suk

Position PSG squad Goalkeepers Buffon, Areola, Cibois Defenders Kimpembe, Kehrer, Marquinhos, Meunier, Alves, Bernat, Kurzawa, Dagba Midfielders Verratti, Parades, Di Maria, Draxler, Nkunku, Rabiot Forwards Mbappe, Cavani, Choupo-Moting

Thomas Tuchel has been dealt a difficult hand for the last game of the season, with Thiago Silva still recovering from a knee injury, while Neymar is suspended and has reportedly left to link up with the squad ahead of the Copa America, and Moussa Diaby is in with the French Under 20 squad for the U20 World Cup. The German still has some of his star players, though, with Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria available to play.

Possible PSG starting XI: Buffon, Meunier, Kehrer, Marquinhos, Kurzawa, Alves, Paredes, Draxler, Nkunku, Mbappe, Cavani

Betting & Match Odds

PSG are the heavy favourites for this match, with Bet365 pricing them at 9/20, while Reims can be backed at 11/2, and a draw can be backed at 4/1.

For odds on both teams to score, booking points and more, click here.

Match Preview

PSG take on Reims in the last game of the season in what should be a relatively straight forward affair.

Thomas Tuchel’s side will want to end this season on a high after crashing out of the against despite holding a two-goal advantage, and losing the French Cup to on penalties.

In the league, the Paris side have been dominant, even if they slipped up a couple of times in their attempt to seal the league title early on, and this final game of the season could be the last match in PSG colours for a few of their players.

That isn't the only issue Tuchel faces, with several players out of the squad, including Thiago Silva, who has only just re-joined training according to the manger:

"He's doing his first training with us, but he will not play," said Tuchel.

Article continues below

The champions will be without their star man Neymar on Friday, as he is suspended for this match and has reportedly left the French capital to link up with the Brazil squad ahead of the Copa America. There are rumours circulating on whether or not he was allowed to miss the final game, and when asked if it was him who allowed the forward to leave, Tuchel responded: "Not by me. It's not something sporting, it's not for me to make the decision to release him or not.”

PSG come into this game on a good run of recent form, with back-to-back wins against Angers and , thrashing the latter 4-0.

In stark contrast, Reims scraped through their last match with a 1-0 win over , when they only had a third of the possession and, in the two games before that, they lost 3-0 and 3-2 to Nimes and respectively, but they did manage to get a point out of their last home game with PSG back in 2015, which ended in a 1-1 draw.