Refiloe Jane: Serie A debut win with AC Milan delights Banyana star

The 27-year old made her bow in Italy, and inspired her side to a winning start this season in Roma

Refiloe Jane made her maiden official appearance for in Sunday's 3-0 win over AS .

The South African midfielder had joined Rossonere on a one-year deal from 's Canberra United a few days before the 2019-20 season kicked off.

The 27-year-old made a huge impression in her first outing as her side claimed a 5-0 win over in a friendly on Saturday.

As a reward, coach Muriozio Ganz handed the Banyana Banyana star a starting place in Rome and she made the best of her dream debut.

Despite a goalless first half, second-half goals from Nora Heroum, Dominika Conc and Valentina Giancinti ensured the visitors made a winning start to their campaign at Stadio Tre Fontane.

Jane, who played from start to finish on her debut, will be hoping to build on her perfect start to life in , having established herself as a regular at Milan.

The win puts Milan on top of the Serie A log on goal difference with three points from their opener and they will host Orobica in their next game on Saturday.