'The referee needs to make decisions' - Krul says Norwich players 'sick' of VAR use outside the stadium

Pitch-side monitors were used by officials in the Premier League on Saturday and they contributed to the Canaries having a player sent off

Tim Krul said Norwich’s players are ‘sick’ of the involvement of outside VAR monitors after Canaries defender Ben Godfrey became the first player to be sent off in the Premier League using a pitch-side check.

Bottom-side Norwich were reduced to 10 men when Godfrey felled Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson with the hosts clinging to a 1-0 lead at Carrow Road.

Bournemouth had already had a man sent off themselves when Steve Cook was red-carded for handling a goal-bound shot from Ondrej Duda in the first half. Teemu Pukki scored from the resulting penalty for what turned out to be the winning goal.

And, despite the win, after the game goalkeeper Krul vented his frustration at the continued influence of VAR on the outcome of games in the Premier League.

"Over the last 10-12 games we deserved more wins but football is a harsh game sometimes,” he said. “We did everything right today to get the three points. We needed the win to kick-start belief.

"We all know we can't influence the referee. The referee needs to make decisions. We are sick of people outside the stadium in a little room getting involved."

Goalscorer Pukki, whose goal lifted Norwich to within three points of second-bottom Bournemouth but still six points from safety, afterwards paid tribute to his team’s fighting spirit as they look to stave off the threat of relegation.

"It is huge,” said the Finn. “We have played well lately but haven't got the three points. It was important for the team and for confidence. There is a big road ahead but we are ready to fight.

"It is never easy to take a penalty and it was a long time before I could take it. I was confident I would score though.

"We have struggled to get three points against teams in a similar position to us so today was important. Maybe others don't believe in us but we do."

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has now seen his team lose five of their last six games and fall three points adrift of Premier League safety.

Howe said: "If referees get the right call [then VAR is OK]. It gives him time to make his decision. Time will tell if it is the right call."