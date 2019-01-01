Real Madrid wonderkid Vinicius Jr will move to Man Utd in £100m deal...according to Football Manager 2019!
The best teenagers in the world have been named, with Jadon Sancho topping the NxGn list for 2019.
The Borussia Dortmund winger has starred for club and country over the past year and is expected to progress even further in the next few seasons.
In order to find out exactly how the English
Sancho is regularly linked with Manchester United in real life, but FM19 has other ideas for his - and United's - future. The Red Devils decide to invest heavily in a young attacker to create and score goals, but instead of Sancho, they splash out £102 million ($136m) on Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr, who failed to win La Liga with Los Blancos before his mega-money move in 2023.
Three Copas del Rey were his best achievement at Santiago Bernabeu, but he finally reached his potential at United, lifting the Premier League in his first season. Another league title followed in 2029, with the Red Devils also crowned champions of Europe by beating Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final.
Vinicius's stagnation in Madrid also meant he was overlooked repeatedly by Brazil, not getting his full senior debut until 2022. His first cap came in a goal-scoring performance against Argentina before helping Brazil win the World Cup.
The Copa America proved a much harder task for Brazil, who finished second in 2024 and 2028 but could not lift the trophy. However, Vinicius's performances saw him finish runner-up in the Ballon d'Or voting, with Neymar lifting the trophy and Paulinho taking
Unlike Vinicius in Spain, Sancho's career in Germany was more successful, winning the league and cup double in 2022 before Chelsea splashed out £78m ($104m) for his services. His versatility was a key asset in an exciting attacking team which also included fellow NxGn 2019 nominees Moise Kean and Sandro Tonali.
This line-up should have been one of the most potent in England and in
Sancho's England career was much more impressive. He won the 2021 European Under-21 Championship despite already being a senior international and then bettered that in 2026 as the Three Lions brought football home by beating Italy in the World Cup final.
Callum Hudson-Odoi's Chelsea career proved even worse than Sanchos, with the Blues deeming him surplus to requirements and putting him on their loan rotation scheme. As a result, he spent time at Wigan, Burnley, Stuttgart, Nottingham Forest, Galatasaray and Ajax.
He rejected a new contract from Chelsea, deciding to leave on a free transfer in the summer of 2025 and drop to the Championship to join Brighton. England's second tier proved to be the best home for Hudson-Odoi, who won the Championship while on loan with Burnley in 2019-20 and then achieved promotion through the
The Premier League proved too large a step up for the winger again after Brighton's promotion and he left ahead of the 2027-28 season to join Celtic for £5.5m ($7.3m). Hudson-Odoi was also part of the same England team that won the European U-21 Championship in 2021 and bagged a goal in the 4-1 win over Belgium in the final.
However, that was his last taste of international football as he never progressed to the level to be considered for the senior squad and watched as a fan as they won the 2026 World Cup in North America.