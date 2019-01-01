Real Madrid vs Tottenham: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

After their derby mauling by Atletico, Zinedine Zidane's men are fighting to get their pre-season efforts back on track against Spurs

tackle in an Audi Cup match at the Allianz Arena, Munich on Tuesday.

It may still be pre-season, but the Spanish outfit are already teetering on the brink of crisis, having been thumped 7-3 by in their last outing and in the midst of a dispute with Gareth Bale that is becoming increasingly ill-tempered and drawn out.

Spurs, meanwhile, also come into this match off the back of a defeat – they went down 2-1 to in an ICC game – but did record an impressive victory over before that.

Game Real Madrid vs Tottenham Date Tuesday, July 30 Time 5:00pm BST / 12:00 noon ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the US, the match will not be available for broadcast though it will be streamed on ESPN+.

US TV channel Online stream N/A ESPN+

In the UK, the match will be shown on ITV 4. It can be streamed via The ITV Hub.

UK TV channel Online stream ITV 4 The ITV Hub

Squads & Team News

Position Real Madrid squad Goalkeepers Navas, Lunin, Altube Defenders Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Odriozola, Javi Hernandez, De la Fuente, Miguel Gutierrez Midfielders Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Isco, Seoane Forwards Mariano, Benzema, Lucas V., Vinicius Jr., Hazard, Rodrygo, Kubo

Gareth Bale has not been included in the 24-man squad as he seeks to manufacture a move away from Real Madrid.

James Rodriguez, Eder Militao and Casemiro have been left out as they build up fitness.

Thibaut Courtois has an ankle sprain so has not travelled to , while Luka Jovic has a knock and has not travelled.

Benjamin Mendy, Brahim Diaz and Marco Asensio were all fitness concerns before the Atleti clash.

Real Madrid starting XI: Navas; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo; Kroos, Modric; Lucas V., Rodrygo, Hazard; Benzema

Position Tottenham squad Goalkeepers Lloris, Gazzaniga, Whiteman Defenders Foyth, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Walker-Peters, Tanganga, Rose, Sanchez Midfielders Alli, Ndombele, Sissoko, Winks, Skipp, Georgiou, Marsh, Roles, White, Lamela, Eriksen Forwards Kane, Son, Lucas, Parrott, Nkoudou

Tottenham are without Serge Aurier, who has undergone surgery on a hand injury and is in non-contact training.

Victor Wanyama has a minor knee concern and will be monitored, while Eric Dier, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Ben Davies are working their way back to fitness.

Tottenham starting XI: Gazzaniga; Foyth, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose; Winks, Ndombele; Lamela, Eriksen, Son; Kane

Betting & Match Odds

Real Madrid can be backed at 23/20 to win this match at Bet365. A draw is priced at 11/4 while a Tottenham victory can be backed at 2/1.

Click here to see all of bet 365's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

Competitive football may be three weeks away for Real Madrid, but the pressure is already building on Zinedine Zidane’s side, who have failed to win any of their three pre-season friendlies in normal time.

A victory over on penalties is small consolation given they were wretched in a 3-1 loss to , who they could face again on Wednesday in either the final or third-fourth play-off, and even worse as they slumped 7-3 to Atletico Madrid.

Zidane certainly seemed to be feeling the strain after that derby defeat in the USA.

“They scored seven goals, it can't happen,” he fumed in the aftermath. “You don't have to spin it over. It's a pre-season game. They've been better at everything. There is nothing more to talk about.”

The Frenchman may talk about being calm, but ahead of Tuesday’s Audi Cup match with Tottenham in Munich, he will appreciate that there must be a change of fortune and attitude.

After finishing a distant third in last season, losing three of their last four games to boot, the last thing that Zidane needs is another defeat.

Away from the field, matters are complicated by the ongoing presence of Gareth Bale, whose transfer saga has been an unwelcome sideshow that has only served to undermine Madrid further. For now, the situation remains at an impasse, such that he has not even travelled to potentially face his former club.

Spurs may be coming into the match off the back of a 2-1 defeat to Manchester United, but a previous win over Juventus, which was marked by a Harry Kane wonder-goal, means that Mauricio Pochettino’s side can at least feel they are on the right track.

Article continues below

“Both performances have been fantastic,” the Argentine said. “I think the behaviour of the players, on and off the pitch, has been fantastic. We’re building our fitness and the way we want to play for next season. There’s a lot of positive things.”

Zidane cannot yet say the same, but a victory over the runners-up would help to change that, with the winners of this clash to play a final against either the hosts or on Wednesday.