Real Madrid v PSG: TV channel, free live streams, squad news and more
Real Madrid will be looking to build on their win on matchday four when they welcome PSG to the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.
Zinedine Zidane’s team are second in Group A with seven points from four games while PSG are on top with 12 points from an equal number of matches.
TV channel, live stream and start time
Squad, lineup and team news
Real Madrid possible starting lineup:
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeeper
|Thibaut Courtois
|Defenders
|Dani Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo
|Midfielders
|Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos
|Forwards
|Rodrygo, Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard
Lucas Vasquez, Nacho and Sergio Asensio remain long-term injury absentees for Real Madrid.
PSG possible starting lineup:
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeeper
|Keylor Navas
|Defenders
|Thomas Meunier, Thiago Silva, Presnel Kimpembe, Juan Bernat
|Midfielders
|Idrissa Gueye, Marquinhos, Marco Verratti
|Forwards
|Angel Di Maria, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr
Ander Herrera, Layvin Kurzawa, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, and Thilo Kehrer are injured.
Match Preview
Zidane's team had an inauspicious start at home in the group drawing 2-2 with Club Brugge before demolishing Galatasaray 6-0 on matchday four.
The La Liga outfit have been in strong scoring form in recent weeks netting 18 goals in their last five matches with Karim Benzema and Rodrygo Goes in impressive form.
Rodrygo's partnership with Karim Benzema has been blossoming with each passing day and the duo have scored 11 of those 18 goals. The pair has shown good understanding and it will be a difficult task for Thiago Silva and co. to contain Madrid's frontline that has been firing on all cylinders recently.
The Frenchman is the top scorer in the Spanish top flight this term and remains fourth on the all-time list of top scorers in the Champions League, with an in-form Benzema likely to cause PSG some problems.
The Parisians conceded in all three of their group games away from home last season and while this season they have kept clean sheets at Brugge and Galatasaray, Tuesday's match is likely to be a much tougher prospect.
Whereas all eyes will be on Neymar and Kylian Mbappe as the duo are likely to start. Real Madrid is a familiar foe to Neymar since his days in Barcelona. He has played nine times against the record European champions and has scored thrice while he has assisted on five other occassions. He will be up against Dani Carvajal and the Spaniard has not really been comfortable going up against him in the past.
In what is set to be an intriguing clash, if Zinedine Zidane's men can beat PSG in front of their fans then they will also ensure a berth in the knock-out stages.