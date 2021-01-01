'Real Madrid used to be Lewandowski's dream' - Bayern star's former agent reveals original career plan

The Polish striker's ex-representative says he wanted to play in Spain and also in Major League Soccer before settling down at Allianz Arena

Robert Lewandowski's former agent Cezary Kucharski has revealed the Bayern Munich star's original career plan, claiming he used to dream of joining Real Madrid.

Lewandowski has enjoyed an illustrious career in German football spanning 11 years, having left Poland to join Borussia Dortmund in 2010.

He moved to Bayern four years later, where he has solidified his reputation as one of the best strikers in Europe, but the man who used to serve as his agent says his main goal was once to play for Spanish giants Real.

What's been said?

Kucharski also says Lewandowski wanted to finish his career in MLS before ultimately deciding to settle down at Allianz Arena for the long term.

The Bayern frontman's former representative told Goal and SPOX: "When we brought Robert to Germany, the plan was actually: Dortmund, Bayern, Spain, USA. And it's no secret that Real Madrid used to be his big dream.

"But Spanish clubs are currently not financially strong enough to afford him and he has certainly realised in recent years that Bayern is the ideal club for him."

Lewandowski's future

Lewandowski is being linked with a move away from Bayern once again heading towards the summer transfer window, with Real reportedly among a whole host of high-profile potential suitors.

However, Kucharski thinks the Poland international's entourage will be embracing those rumours in order to secure a lucrative new extension at Allianz Arena, with his current contract due to expire in 2023.

"Whatever decision Robert will make, it will be a good one," he added. "But I know how this business works and I can imagine that these rumours are deliberately spread with a view to the contract negotiations. That is a common strategy.

"Why should Lewandowski go somewhere else? He knows what he gets from FC Bayern. This club is always one of the main favourites for the Champions League title.

"And, knowing him, he is still hungry for success and wants to attack again, next season, with the team and the new coach."

Lewandowski's Bayern record

Lewandowski has appeared in 328 games across all competitions for Bayern to date, winning 17 trophies along the way, including seven Bundesliga titles and the Champions League.

The experienced forward has 293 goals to his name, with 47 of those coming in the current campaign, and has also managed to contribute 65 assists to the club's cause.

