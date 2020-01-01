‘Real Madrid could send Bale out on loan’ – Sad to see Welshman ‘wasting his time’, says Calderon

could be open to sending Gareth Bale out on loan, claims former Blancos president Ramon Calderon, with the Welshman considered to be “wasting his time” at Santiago Bernabeu.

A move away from the Spanish capital has been mooted for some time.

Speculation has ramped up again in the current window, with Bale firmly frozen out of Real’s plans under Zinedine Zidane.

Various landing spots have been suggested, from China to America via a return to the Premier League, and Calderon believes a move will be made this summer.

He believes a short-term deal could be agreed somewhere, telling BBC Sport: "We have done that before. It wouldn't surprise me if they let him go on loan and paid part of the salary."

Bale clearly needs to do something in order to rediscover his spark, with a positive start to his time in Madrid having made way for a difficult present.

"It's very sad. It's a pity to see a player like him in the stands," Calderon added.

"I think his skill and talent has not gone, he is still a good player who could be playing at a high level in any team in the world.

"Therefore I think they will have to find a solution to end this agony for the sake of both sides.

"If he doesn't want to reduce his salary, which would be understandable, they will have to find another way to finish this situation."

Calderon believes the presence of Zidane will ultimately force Bale out of Madrid, with there little point in the 31-year-old sticking around despite claims from his agent that a contract through to 2022 will be honoured.

"The coach does not rely on him," said Calderon, who snapped up Cristiano Ronaldo during his time as Real president.

"If Zidane stays with Real, which I think is certain, then he [Bale] will have to find a new way.

"Apparently he [Zidane] got what he wanted at the end of the season. He said was the main objective. I am sure he will continue so there is no place unfortunately for Gareth Bale.

"The problem is he has two more years' contract. It's sad to see him wasting his time because he is still for sure fit and in good shape."