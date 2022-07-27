Real Madrid pre-season 2022-23: Tour, fixtures, results, tickets & everything you need to know

Real Madrid have a busy pre-season after winning the double in the 2021-22 campaign, which saw them collect both La Liga and the Champions League trophies.
Part of their preparations involves a flight west to the United States to take part in the Soccer Champions Tour.
So, if you are going to follow the Los Blancos' pre-season campaign, GOAL brings you everything you need to know.
Real Madrid pre-season 2022-23 fixtures & results
Date
Fixture
Kick-off time
Venue
Jul 23
Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona
4am BST / 11pm ET
Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas
Jul 26
Real Madrid 2-2 Club America
3:30am BST / 10:30pm ET
Orcale Park, San Francisco
Jul 30
Real Madrid vs Juventus
3am BST / 10pm ET
Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles
Real Madrid pre-season top scorers
Player
Goals
Karim Benzema
1
Eden Hazard
1
How do I get tickets for Real Madrid pre-season matches?
Tickets for Real Madrid games at the Soccer Champions Tour could be purchased via SoccerChampionsTour.com.
General sale tickets were accessible from June 17, with a clamour to see Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr et al in live match action.
When does Real Madrid's 2022-23 season start?
Real Madrid will play their first competitive fixture on August 10, 2022, against Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup at the Olympic Stadion, Helsinki in Finland.
La Liga is set to kick off on August 12 but it is unlikely that Real Madrid will take the field in the first matchday. The full fixtures will be released on June 23.
Real Madrid 2022-23 pre-season squad
Position
Player
Goalkeeper
Thibaut Courtois
Goalkeeper
Andriy Lunin
Defender
Dani Carvajal
Defender
Eder Militao
Defender
David Alaba
Defender
Jesus Vallejo
Defender
Nacho Fernandez
Defender
Antonio Rudiger
Defender
Ferland Mendy
Midfielder
Toni Kroos
Midfielder
Luka Modric
Midfielder
Carlos Casemiro
Midfielder
Fede Valverde
Midfielder
Lucas Vasquez
Midfielder
Aurelin Tchouameni
Midfielder
Dani Ceballos
Midfielder
Eduardo Camavinga
Forward
Eden Hazard
Forward
Karim Benzema
Forward
Marco Asensio
Forward
Vini Jr.
Forward
Rodrygo
Forward
Mariano Diaz