Real Madrid pre-season 2022-23: Tour, fixtures, results, tickets & everything you need to know

Los Blancos travelled to the United States for their 2022-23 pre-season tour

Real Madrid have a busy pre-season after winning the double in the 2021-22 campaign, which saw them collect both La Liga and the Champions League trophies.

Part of their preparations involves a flight west to the United States to take part in the Soccer Champions Tour.

So, if you are going to follow the Los Blancos' pre-season campaign, GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Real Madrid pre-season 2022-23 fixtures & results

Date Fixture Kick-off time Venue Jul 23 Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona 4am BST / 11pm ET Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas Jul 26 Real Madrid 2-2 Club America 3:30am BST / 10:30pm ET Orcale Park, San Francisco Jul 30 Real Madrid vs Juventus 3am BST / 10pm ET Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles

Real Madrid pre-season top scorers

Player Goals Karim Benzema 1 Eden Hazard 1

How do I get tickets for Real Madrid pre-season matches?

Tickets for Real Madrid games at the Soccer Champions Tour could be purchased via SoccerChampionsTour.com.

General sale tickets were accessible from June 17, with a clamour to see Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr et al in live match action.

When does Real Madrid's 2022-23 season start?

Real Madrid will play their first competitive fixture on August 10, 2022, against Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup at the Olympic Stadion, Helsinki in Finland.

La Liga is set to kick off on August 12 but it is unlikely that Real Madrid will take the field in the first matchday. The full fixtures will be released on June 23.

Real Madrid 2022-23 pre-season squad