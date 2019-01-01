Real Madrid overpower Ramon Azeez’s Granada

The Super Eagles midfielder was in action but could not prevent the Nasrids from losing to Zinedine Zidane’s men at Santiago Bernabeu

Ramon Azeez’s Granada surrendered their five-game unbeaten run after losing 4-2 to in Saturday’s clash.

Goals from Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard, Luka Modric and James Rodriguez sealed the victory for Los Blancos despite second-half strikes from Darwin Marchis and Domingos Duarte.

Azeez was handed a starter’s role by manager Diego Martinez but was replaced by Alvaro Vadillo after 51 minutes.

Can @AzeezRamon12 help 2nd place @GranadaCdeF to three points at the Bernabeu? 🇳🇬🔝#RealMadridGranada pic.twitter.com/11waGuQDGk — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) October 5, 2019

While in action, the Nigerian contributed 17 touches, 13 total passes with a 100% of passing accuracy at Santiago Bernabeu.

This defeat ensures Granada drop to second position in the Spanish top-flight with 14 points after eight games.

They welcome Osasuna to Nuevo Los Carmenes in their next fixture on Friday, October 18.

Azeez, whose impressive form earned him a return to international football after a five-year hiatus, is expected in the Super Eagles’ camp on Wednesday. From there he will prepare with his teammates for Sunday’s international friendly with .

The game is expected to strengthen Gernot Rohr’s men for November’s qualifiers with Benin Republic and Lesotho.