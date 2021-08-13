Carlo Ancelotti is set to leave the Norwegian out of his first La Liga squad for the new season, with the Blancos eager to get him off their books

Goal can confirm that Real Madrid are open to selling Martin Odegaard for €40 million (£34m/$47m) this summer, with Arsenal poised to accelerate transfer talks after Joe Willock's permanent move to Newcastle is confirmed.

Odegaard initially signed for Real from Norwegian outfit Stromsgodset as a 16-year-old back in 2015, but has since been restricted to just 11 first-team appearances for the club amid a flurry of loan spells.

The playmaker's latest temporary move away from Santiago Bernabeu saw him join Arsenal on a six-month deal in January, and he made a big impact at Emirates Stadium, but his long-term future remains very much up in the air ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

What's the situation?

Odegaard returned to Madrid for the start of pre-season in July, and still has two years remaining on his contract with the Spanish giants, but has not been given any assurances about a regular role in Carlo Ancelotti's set-up.

Goal understands that the Blancos head coach will leave the 22-year-old out of his team's La Liga opener against Alaves on Saturday, with the club now set to welcome any formal bids for the Norway international.

Arsenal are still very interested in signing Odegaard on a permanent basis, and will likely have the funds to meet Real's asking price once Willock is sold to Newcastle.

When will Willock to Newcastle be done?

Willock is expected to sign a six-year deal with Newcastle on Friday, with Arsenal set to receive around £25 million ($34m) for the midfielder.

Arsenal loaned Willock to St James' Park for the second half of the 2020-21 season, and he hit eight goals in 14 games to help the Magpies avoid relegation, but Mikel Arteta has decided that he will not be in his future plans at Emirates Stadium.

Article continues below

Odegaard's record at Arsenal

Odegaard quickly became a key figure in Arteta's line up upon his arrival at the Emirates, and finished his loan spell at the club with 20 appearances to his name.

The Norway international also recorded two goals and two assists, but was powerless to prevent the Gunners from finishing outside of the European qualification places for the first time in 25 years.

Further reading