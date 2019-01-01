Real Madrid newcomer Jovic adamant Euro U21s won't disrupt pre-season

The Blancos' new signing will feature for Serbia at the European Under-21 Championships, which he insists is not a distraction

Luka Jovic is adamant playing in the European Under-21 Championship with will not impact negatively on his pre-season preparations for new club .

Jovic enjoyed a stellar campaign on loan at from in 2018-19, scoring 27 goals across all competitions as the German side finished seventh in the and reached the semi-finals.

The striker's form attracted interest from a host of major European clubs, but Madrid were the ones to take the plunge, shelling out a reported €60million ($67m, £53m) on the 21-year-old less than two months after Frankfurt triggered their apparent €7 million ($9m, £6m) purchase option on him.

Jovic is one of the most notable stars at the European Under-21 Championship in , which began on Sunday.

And ahead of Serbia's Group B bow against on Monday, Jovic is certain his participation will not be a problem for the remainder of the close-season.

Luka Jović for Serbia Under-21:





#U21EURO pic.twitter.com/jGygLKd8YO — UEFA U21 EURO (@UEFAUnder21) 12 June 2019

"A lot of players wouldn't be here now if they were me," he told UEFA. "But I already missed out on the [Under-20] World Cup because of injury, so I was completely sure I wanted to join my team here.

"I knew instantly that, if it were up to me, I would participate in this tournament. I'm not worried – I'll have enough time to rest and get ready for next season."

Article continues below

Expectations of Jovic are particularly high at the tournament, though he insists he is able to detach himself from the pressure.

"I had a really good season and I'm satisfied with my achievements," he added. "I can always do better, of course, but let's leave that for the future.

"With regards to the pressure, I don't feel it's grown. I've disconnected myself from it all and I'm fully concentrated on the game and giving my best so that we, as a team, can achieve the best result possible."