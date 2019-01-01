Real Madrid must recover hunger for 'Madridistas' to dream, says president Perez

The Los Blancos supremo feels only once the club transform their fortunes will their supporters be able to envision new glories at Santiago Bernabeu

's supporters will only be able to dream about new titles and trophies once the club meet the demands placed on themselves to succeed again, according to club president Florentino Perez.

Los Blancos lifted the FIFA Club World Cup last season, but missed out on any other major silverware, including both a first title since 2017 and a fourth consecutive crown.

They began the season under the stewardship of former boss Julen Lopetegui, who replaced the outgoing Zinedine Zidane at the helm.

Poor form saw the former cost his job however, with Santiago Solari taking the reins until April, when Zidane was coaxed back to the club to take charge once again.

The managerial roundabout proved as much drama off-field as on it, as Madrid failed to plug the gap left by former playmaker Cristiano Ronaldo, seeing their European ambitions curtailed by in the Champions League quarter-finals, while beat them once again to the domestic title, whom they trailed by 19 points.

Speaking at Madrid's ordinary general assembly, Perez called upon the club to show their shared loyalty going forward, and backed his team to regain their hunger for success and deliver for the fans.

"This is a united club and that's our strength, the strength of 'madridismo' [Real Madrid fandom]," he stated.

"We have to understand that this team had won everything there was to win in a unique and historic cycle which saw us lift 17 titles in the past nine seasons, an almost inimitable cycle.

"It's been a difficult season and we've all taken stock where necessary, because we need to turn the situation around. Don't be in any doubt that we will do just that.

"By placing great demands on ourselves, we must carry out the transformation required which will allow 'madridistas' [Madrid fans] to dream of new successes and titles.

"Our challenge is to keep winning on an international football stage which is increasingly complicated and competitive. And of course, we need to recover that hunger for success. The desire that has been a crucial factor in enjoying one of the best eras in our history."