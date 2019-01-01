Real Madrid midfielder Odegaard agrees one-year loan deal with Real Sociedad

The Norwegian will continue his development away from Santiago Bernabeu next term, despite an impressive year with Vitesse in the Netherlands

midfielder Martin Odegaard has agreed terms on a loan move to for the 2019-20 campaign.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at Vitesse in the Eredivisie and managed to contribute nine goals and 12 assists in 35 appearances.

Despite his best year yet as a professional, the Norwegian is still way down the pecking order at Santiago Bernabeu, especially after an influx of summer signings.

Since joining Madrid in 2014 Odegaard has featured in just two first-team games and also spent the 2017-18 season out on loan at Heerenveen.

Madrid have released an official statement on their website confirming the youngster's departure, which reads: "Real Madrid CF and Real Sociedad have agreed to the transfer of player Martin Odegaard for the next season, until June 30, 2020.

Odegaard will be officially unveiled at Anoeta stadium on Sunday, before joining up with his new teammates for pre-season training.