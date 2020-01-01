Real Madrid have to be alert to Mbappe's signs - Nacho

The Blancos defender would like to see the club try to bring in a World Cup-winning Frenchman who has emerged as a global star in recent years

defender Nacho Fernandez has urged the club to take notice of Kylian Mbappe's hints amid links to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Speculation over the star continues to make headlines during the January transfer window, with Zinedine Zidane's Madrid reportedly eyeing the international.

Zidane has made no secret of his admiration for Mbappe, who dismissed talk over PSG contract negotiations earlier this month, while the 21-year-old revealed the Madrid boss was his idol growing up.

Mbappe addressed rumours of a possible move to the Spanish capital during an interview with BBC Sport at the start of the week, stating: "Everyone talks about it - when I was young I talked about it too. But now I'm a player and I know it's not the moment."

Nacho was asked about Mbappe following Madrid's 3-1 win over Unionistas de Salamanca on Wednesday, and expressed his belief that the club must be ready to swoop if the chance arises.

"If he's sending us signs, we have to be alert to receiving them," Nacho told reporters.

After scoring 33 goals last season, Mbappe has 13 for defending champions PSG this term.

Mbappe has hit 21 goals across all competitions for Thomas Tuchel's side, who are on course to defend their French title after opening up an eight-point lead at the summit after 20 fixtures.

have also been tipped to make a move for the World Cup winner, despite Jurgen Klopp's insistence that the club do not have the financial means to pull off such a deal.

Mbappe is full of admiration for how well Liverpool are doing this season, however, describing the Premier League leaders as a "machine' with players fully focused on winning week in, week out.

Article continues below

The mercurial attacker was back in action with PSG on Wednesday night, taking in the full 90 minutes of a Coupe de la Ligue semi-final clash against .

PSG ran out 3-0 winners and, although Mbappe didn't get his name on the scoresheet, he was a constant threat over the course of the 90 minutes.

He will likely again be in Tuchel's line-up when the Parisians take in a trip to on Sunday, before attention switches to a French Cup clash against Pau three days later.