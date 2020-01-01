Bologna's Barrow looking to emulate Real Madrid legend Zidane

The Gambian forward has cited the legendary French man as his idol

forward Musa Barrow has stated that he wants to get to reach the upper echelons of the game in the same way as current boss Zinedine Zidane did in his playing career, referring to the French legend as his idol.

Considered one of the greatest players to grace the game, the 47-year-old was fondly remembered for his time at Real Madrid, where his sublime volleyed winner in the 2-1 victory in the 2002 final against won Los Blancos a ninth European elite title.

Zidane was also famous for his exploits with the French national team, winning the 1998 World Cup on home soil after scoring a brace in the 3-0 victory over , and triumphing at Euro 2000.



He then later captained Les Bleus to the final of the 2006 World Cup and scored from the penalty spot to give an early lead against , before being sent off in extra-time after a 1-1 draw, as Italy won on penalties.

More teams

The 21-year-old Barrow is on loan at Bologna from Atlanta and has had a hand in four goals from just seven outings since arriving in January.

He has at set sights on European qualification with poised to return to action soon amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"I don't just want to play football, I want to get to the top like Zidane, my idol," Barrow told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"We can dream of Europe if we continue to fight as before the suspension".

Barrow says he is looking forward to a return to football which has been suspended in Italy since early March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Article continues below

The virus has killed almost 30,000 people in the country, with the city of Bergamo in the Northern province of Lombardy where Barrow's parent club Atlanta is based, being the hardest hit in Italy.

"The first goal will be for Bergamo, I have lost so many friends in these months, so many people who have helped me," the Gambia international continued.

"It is right to start again, obviously in safety. The first thing I will do is lie on the grass and I will be very happy"