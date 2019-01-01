Real Madrid confirm Diaz deal
Comments()
Getty/Goal
Real Madrid have confirmed the signing of midfielder Brahim Diaz from Manchester City on a six-and-a-half year contract.
Diaz moves to Spain in a deal worth at least £15 million ($19m), Goal understands.
The 18-year-old decided to leave the Premier League champions as he believes he has not been given enough first-team opportunities.
City made a series of lucrative offers to keep the young forward, but he has been convinced that he will get more playing time in Spanish capital.
Diaz is to undergo a medical on Monday before being officially presented as a Real Madrid player at the Santiago Bernabeu.
More to follow.