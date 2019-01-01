Real Madrid complete signing of Sweden international Sofia Jakobsson

The 29-year-old forward leaves Montpellier to join CD Tacon, who will play under Los Blancos' name next year

CD Tacon, soon to be ’s women’s team, have announced Sofia Jakobsson as their fourth signing of the summer.

The 29-year-old played six of ’s seven games at this year’s Women’s World Cup, scoring twice as they secured a third-placed finish – one of those strikes coming in the 2-1 Bronze medal match win over .

The move sees Jakobsson leave after five seasons with the French club, during which she scored 51 goals in 93 league games – plus a further four in their five outings in the 2017-18 season.

She joins international team-mate Kosovare Asllani, who brought her contract with Linkoping to a premature end earlier this month to complete the move, in the Spanish capital.

Her arrival was followed closely by that of Thaisa, whose departure from Milan was also announced earlier this month, but it wasn’t until last week that the Brazilian was confirmed as the latest ‘Galactica’.

The Spanish side continued their busy summer of transfers with the announcement of Aurelie Kaci on Tuesday; the six-time international joining from current champions .

Jakobsson finds herself in company of the highest quality then, despite Tacon only being promoted from the second tier last season.

The Madrid-based outfit will play under their current name this coming season, with Real Madrid not having enough time to complete the renaming process before the new campaign begins on September 8.

They are expected to unveil more star signings before then too, with Diario Sport reporting they are interested in and defender Kathellen.

The French club, however, have no intention to let the 23-year-old go, with her still under contract.

Article continues below

Montpellier, meanwhile, have been hit with another key departure - Jakobsson following all of Virginia Torrecilla, Casey Murphy, Janice Cayman, Meline Gerard, Linda Sembrant and Lisa Martinez out of the club.

The recruitment of Lena Petermann earlier this summer does reinforce their forward line. The 25-year-old international struggled with injuries last season, but still scored seven goals in just 10 Frauen- games for Turbine Potsdam.

However, it has still been a difficult transfer window for the team who, behind and PSG, have been 'the best of the rest' in France for the last few years.