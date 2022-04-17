Real Madrid a step closer to winning La Liga after Benzema's 92nd minute goal earns 3-2 victory at Sevilla

Real Madrid took another step towards claiming the title in La Liga as they took down Sevilla in dramatic fashion.

Karim Benzema's 92nd-minute winner saw Madrid pick up a stunning 3-2 win over Sevilla, with that goal capping a comeback that saw the club hit back from 2-0 down.

Benzema was joined on the scoresheet by Rodrygo and Nacho Fernandez, with all three goals coming in the final 40 minutes after the Liga leaders went behind 2-0 in the first half.

Watch: Benzema's late winner

WHO ELSE BUT KING BENZEMA!!



REAL MADRID PULL OFF THE COMEBACK 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ifVeYMLJn4 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 17, 2022 BENZEMA!!! 😱😱



From 2-0 down to 3-2 up for Real Madrid! ⚪



"And that could be the goal that decides LaLiga!" 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/uTIIqR42YH — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) April 17, 2022

The big picture

With the win, Real Madrid now have a 15-point lead on rivals Barcelona, who sit in second place with two games in hand.

Sevilla, meanwhile, sit third with Atletico Madrid in fourth, with both level on points with Barca.

Next up for Benzema and co. is a midweek visit to Osasuna before Real Madrid turn their focus to their Champions League semi-final clash with Manchester City on April 26

